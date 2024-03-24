Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi shares workout video with husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, known for their roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, consistently delight their audience with engaging reels and social media updates. The couple openly shares glimpses into their personal lives without hesitation. Recently, the actress shared a workout video featuring herself and her husband, Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi shares workout video

Taking to Instagram, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress posted a workout video showcasing a joint elbow plank session with her husband, Vivek Dahiya. The caption read, “Only if I knew what I was being tricked into! (Disclaimer: Viv's video was shot before I arrived. Here's a remix version for you. The core needs to be held tight. Don't try it without the trainer's supervision.)”

Upon its release on social media, fans flooded the comment section, expressing admiration for the couple's dedication and chemistry both on and off-screen. One user wrote, “Truly, you are the guiding light in my life, inspiring me to reach greater heights every day.” Another commented, “Your plank challenge was beyond impressive! Your teamwork and drive are so inspiring. Keep propelling each other forward as you tackle new challenges together!”

Vivek and Divyanka’s chemistry

The actors from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein share a lovely chemistry. Vivek and Divyanka exchanged vows in 2016 in Bhopal. The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day by joyfully riding their bikes through the streets of Mumbai, fulfilling a shared dream of doing so on a special occasion.

Divyanka and Vivek both share a common hobby—bike riding. Engaging in this activity allows them to bond and spend quality time together. Vivek affectionately refers to Divyanka as his favorite 'co-captain.' They truly relish life to the fullest.

About Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi garnered widespread praise for her role as Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel, and as the lead in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, establishing herself as a household name in Indian television. Beyond her fictional roles, she showcased her versatility in reality TV, winning Nach Baliye 8 and finishing as a runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a daring stunt-based competition. Currently, she is preparing for her role in the upcoming web series Adrishyam, alongside Eijaz Khan, promising viewers an exhilarating journey into the world of undercover agents.

