Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, gained much attention after the two landed major allegations against each other. This time, the latter is making headlines as he recently got married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan in an intimate ceremony. Adil has finally posted a series of photos on social media from his marriage to Somi. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant's latest post has caught netizens' attention.

Rakhi Sawant's latest social media post

The news of Adil Khan Durrani's wedding to Somi Khan took the internet by storm. After the former shared the pictures from the intimate nikah ceremony, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram handle and shared a few cryptic posts. The published posts hint towards her reaction to Adil's marriage to the Bigg Boss 12 fame.

A few hours ago, Rakhi dropped a post that read, "I'm proud of myself. I went through every type of pain, family issues, trust issues, heartbreak, insecurities, depression, etc. I went through it all alone but never gave up." Later, the internet personality posted another note that stated, "बहुत शौक़ था दूसरों को खुश रखने का होश तो तब आया जब खुदकों अकेला पाया !! (I was very fond of keeping others happy. I came to my senses only when I found myself alone!!)."

Look at her post here:

Adil Khan and Somi Khan's wedding

Lately, the internet and social media have been brimming with news of Adil Khan and Somi Khan's marriage. Since confirmation was yet to arrive, Pinkvilla contacted the couple and confirmed the buzz. The dup confirmed getting hitched to each other, and hours later, after we reported the news, Adil Khan Durrani shared marriage pictures.

In the first photo, the newlywed couple is seen smiling at each other while holding their framed marriage certificate. One of the snapshots shows Aadil planting a kiss on Somi's forehead. The couple also shared a few other photos from their wedding rituals in a collaborative post.

Sharing the pictures, Adil wrote, "Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil khan durrani Somi Adil khan 03.03.2024."

Have a look at their post:

Reacting to the post, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam wrote, "Wow, congratulations." Somi's sister, Saba Khan, expressed, "My family." Another comment read, "Heartiest congratulations to u both may god bless u with happiness and love forever."

Adil Khan and Rakhi Sawant's feud

Rakhi Sawant announced her marriage to Adil Khan last year. However, within months, the couple became the talk of the town as they landed serious allegations against each other. Things between them ended abruptly, and the actress accused him of domestic violence, theft, and fraud. After Rakhi filed an FIR against him, Adil was imprisoned in Mysuru jail but was released later.

After being granted bail, he made many claims against Rakhi during a press conference with the media. Post this, Rakhi blamed Adil for sexually abusing her and made several other allegations against him.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 with her ex-husband Ritesh. On the professional front, the internet personality was seen in several films, including Ek Kahani Julie Ki. Further, she is mostly known for her appearances in numerous music videos.

