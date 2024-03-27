It is no secret that Aly Goni is a cricket fanatic. The actor misses no chance to watch the latest cricket matches and also share his thoughts on them. So, yesterday, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings ruled the stadium, the actor had to show his support for the legendary cricketer and his team.

Aly Goni hails Mahendra Singh Dhoni

In a series of tweets last night, Aly Goni praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shivam Dube for driving the team to their electrifying win against Gujarat Titans. In his first post on X, he conducted a poll and asked for the opinion of the netizens. He wrote, “Shivam dube deserve to be in Worldcup t20 squad what do u think ?”

In the next tweet, he wrote, “That smile. Dhoni is so proud of his boys.. rizvi is (fire emojis)”

Check out Aly Goni’s tweets below:

Meanwhile, a few days back, the Bigg Boss 14 fame paid tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his social media post. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared pictures wearing the vibrant yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings, adorned with Dhoni's famed number 7.

Alongside the image, he penned an emotional note, bidding farewell to 'our thala' and acknowledging Dhoni's impending retirement from IPL. He wrote, “It’s the last season for our thala... The Last Dance... Never ever felt like this before for anyone.. Thank you Mahi! Ps - ALYGONI = 7 .. Thala for a reason.”

Yesterday, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 63 runs at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first. CSK is one of IPL's most successful teams, winning the tournament five times, with their latest victory in 2023.

Dhoni officially announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but his engagement in IPL continued. The buzz is that Dhoni will retire at the end of this season.

