Actor Aly Goni is an avid sports admirer who never fails to watch any cricket match and shares his praises for our cricketers. During any cricket match, the actor can be seen sharing his thoughts on social media. Currently, he is making sure that he watches all the ongoing IPL matches. Yesterday, during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, he tweeted his support for RCB’s Virat Kohli.

Aly Goni calls Virat Kohli ‘king’

Aly Goni was impressed as Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru won yesterday’s match. Praising Kohli, he took to X and wrote, “King aaj mood mein hai #ViratKohli," followed by a few fire emojis.

Check out Aly Goni’s tweet here:

He also praised some other players and wrote, “Like Akash Chopra said jab ho VK aur AK toh everything is OK #ViratKohli #dineshkarthik"

Check out Aly Goni’s other tweet here:

Meanwhile, a few days back, the Bigg Boss 14 fame paid tribute to legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared pictures wearing the vibrant yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings, adorned with Dhoni's famed number 7.

Advertisement

Alongside the image, he penned an emotional note, bidding farewell to 'our thala' and acknowledging Dhoni's impending retirement from IPL. He wrote, “It’s the last season for our thala... The Last Dance... Never ever felt like this before for anyone.. Thank you Mahi! Ps - ALYGONI = 7 .. Thala for a reason.”

Talking about his career, Aly Goni rose to fame through his portrayal of Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles. Subsequently, he took on the lead role in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.

Goni participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, but it was his appearance on Bigg Boss 14 that propelled him to stardom, where his romance with Jasmin Bhasin captured hearts, leading to their continued relationship thereafter.

Talking about yesterday’s match, Virat Kohli gave a mindblowing performance and drove his team to secure RCB’s first win of the season at the Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB finished at 178 runs out of 6 wickets and Kohli was the star batsman scoring 77 off 49 balls.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni pays tribute to legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni