Earlier today, Bigg Boss 14’s fame Aly Goni took to his Instagram to post a romantic dance video, where he was seen grooving passionately on the beats alongside her long-term girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. The video portrayed the couple’s real-life impeccable companionship.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s dance video

Recently, Aly Goni posted a video of him grooving with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. This romantic video showcased their real-life companionship. The couple seemed to be enjoying each other's company and danced like no one was watching them. In a true sense, they were so passionately engrossed in each other that the video radiated their love.

Mesmerized by their adorable dance video, many fans and friends couldn’t stop themselves from wishing the couple a long-lived life and a strong bond. Mentioning the friends’ reaction the celebrities such as Rahul Sharma, Shireen Mirza, Roshmi Banik, and many more along with Aly Goni’s family poured in love for the couple in the comment section.

Meanwhile one of the fans speaks for the couple’s bond where he writes, “Omgggg they are lost in each other element.” While the other one writes, “Living their beautiful moment in their own world.” The next one talked about the profoundness of their relationship stating, “Bigboss me koyi Sacha or dilse dilka rista bani hai to meriliye sirf oor sirf #jasly hai. Sacha oor sabse majbut relationship ha inke jodi nahi Tutegi God bless you guys (If there is one true relationship that has been formed in Bigg Boss, it’s only Jasmin and Aly’s. Strongest of all, God bless you guys)!”

Followed by a fan's comment who was not able to express her views in words, hence she wrote, “After Such Cryptic stories of you guys this reel is total Sukoon (relief).” While the next one prayed for them, “Plz God protect these cuties from all the evil eyes.”Watching the duo grow together, the fans even wished for their marriage.

The Tashan-e-Ishq actress recently joined Aly’s family for the Eid celebration where she was seen getting along well with the latter’s family.

More about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni started dating in Bigg Boss 14 when the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor confessed his love for her during a task. Earlier the couple participated in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 which initially ignited the spark between the two of them.

ALSO READ: Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’s Reem Sameer Shaikh drops happy PICS from Eid celebration with Jannat Zubair