And the cricket fever knows no limit! Indian Premier League, AKA IPL, has already begun, and the opening match of the season did not fall short of excitement, competition, and sportsmanship. with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangaluru facing each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, fans could not keep calm. The match saw CSK announcing their return to the IPL battlefield in style as they beat RCB by 6 wickets.

Aly Goni calls Mustafizur Rahman 'star bowler'

It goes without saying that Aly Goni is an ardent fan of cricket and follows the sport closely. Since IPL 2024 started and the Chennai Super Kings squad conquered the match, the Bigg Boss 14 fame could not keep calm and expressed his excitement about the team's victory.

In one of his Instagram stories, he hailed CSK's player Mustafizur Rahman as the 'star bowler'. Mustafizur won the title of the Player of the Match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener at the Chepauk. The bowler did a splendid job by taking 4 wickets by giving only 29 runs. Rahman's brilliant spell stood at 4-0-29-4. He got the wickets of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green. Mustafizur Rahman also showcased some impressive fielding skills.

Have a look at Aly Goni's Instagram story here:

Besides lauding Mustafizur Rahman for his performance at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Aly Goni took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his excitement about the Chennai Super Kings' performance. He tweeted, "CSK is looking so so dangerous #mustafizur you beauty."

Have a look at the tweet here:

About CSK vs RCB in IPL 2024

It was surely an amazing night for all the fans of Chennai Super Kings. The team showed impressive all-round performance on the field as the defending champions beat visitors Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets. CSK received a target of 174 runs, and the team got off to a brisk start. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra landed a partnership of 38 runs.

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni is a well-known personality in the industry who rose to fame after his stint on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14. He has also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The actor made his acting debut with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2013.

