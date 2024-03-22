PICS: Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni pays tribute to legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Aly Goni rose to fame through his stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Although he has been a familiar face in the industry for quite some time, he is currently taking a break from television appearances. Nevertheless, he keeps his fans entertained through his vibrant social media engagement and occasional appearances in music videos. Recently, he stirred up excitement among fans with a heartfelt tribute to cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Aly Goni’s tribute to Dhoni:

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Aly shared pictures wearing the vibrant yellow jersey of IPL powerhouse Chennai Super Kings, adorned with Dhoni's famed number 7. Alongside the image, he penned an emotional note, bidding farewell to 'our thala' and acknowledging Dhoni's impending retirement from IPL. He wrote, “It’s the last season for our thala... The Last Dance... Never ever felt like this before for anyone.. Thank you Mahi! Ps - ALYGONI = 7 .. Thala for a reason.”

Fans reaction

The post immediately caught the attention of fans, with fellow celebrity and close companion Jasmin Bhasin responding with a heart emoji. Fans flooded the comments section, echoing Aly's sentiments and expressing their unwavering support for both him and Dhoni.

Advertisement

Many fans even boldly predicted that Dhoni would grace another season, defying rumors of his retirement. One user wrote, 'Aly's love for MSD is Unreal.' Another user commented, 'Bhai kon bola last season hai aur ek season khelega dhoni dekh lena aap.' (Brother, who said it's the last season? Watch, Dhoni will play another season, mark my words.)

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni rose to fame through his portrayal of Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles, marking a significant breakthrough in his television career. Subsequently, he took on the lead role in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Additionally, Aly Goni has been a part of projects such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Dhhai Kilo Prem. His involvement in reality television further bolstered his career, earning him a substantial fan base. Aly participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, but it was his appearance on Bigg Boss 14 that propelled him to stardom, where his romance with Jasmin Bhasin captured hearts, leading to their continued relationship thereafter.

ALSO READ: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s Arjun Bijlani shares heartfelt message alongside nostalgic video from THIS series