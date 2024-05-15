Jasmin Bhasin is among the most popular actors in the entertainment industry who loves to travel whenever there’s an opportunity. With her vibrant personality, the actress has garnered immense praise following her appearance on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. In addition to television, she has also worked in the Punjabi film industry.

Jasmin has now dropped a bunch of beautiful pictures from her vacation with Aly Goni. From immersing themselves in natural wildlife to enjoying the ziplining experience, she has undoubtedly made unforgettable memories in Mauritius.

Jasmin Bhasin shares pictures from her vacation

The Bigg Boss 14 fame took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans with a glimpse of her vacation in Mauritius. She captioned the post, “Mauritius dump.” Radiating joy and charm, Jasmin's holiday album featured moments of delights, surfing escapades, and breathtaking views; each frame a testament to the unforgettable memories she created on the island paradise. A particularly heartwarming snapshot showcased Jasmin with Aly Goni and his family, exuding happiness and camaraderie, much to the delight of fans.

The actress looked beautiful in a rip-curl floral printed surf suit, completed with long sleeves and white oversized square sunglasses. In another snapshot, she rocked a white tiered mini dress adorned with a floral print, cropped blouson sleeves, and a v-neckline. With her hair left loose and minimal makeup, she exuded effortless charm. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Fan reactions

As soon as Jasmin Bhasin uploaded the pictures, fans filled the comment section showering love on the pictures. Complimenting her beauty, a fan wrote, “Awww how pretty you are! Looking so lovely.” Another fan commented, “Looking soooooo gorgeous sweet cute Jasmin.”

More about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil movie Vaanam and went on to feature in various South Indian films such as Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She garnered fame for her notable roles, including Twinkle Taneja in the TV series Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, among others.

Furthermore, she showcased her versatility in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. Jasmin made her debut in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Will Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's show take major leap? Here's what we know