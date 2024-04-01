Nobody can keep calm when Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on the ground. Yesterday, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, the legendary cricketer proved that he is Thala for a reason. Although Delhi Capitals clinched their maiden victory of the IPL 2024 season, it was Dhoni's outstanding batting that stole the spotlight. Seeing his magic, Shark Aman Gupta and actor Aly Goni took to their respective social media accounts and wrote how the cricketer never fails to impress.

Aman Gupta’s post on Dhoni

Uploading a clip of the IPL match of Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting a six, Shark Tank India 3 judge Aman Gupta wrote, “One handed six. He still has it in him. 37 in 16 balls.”

Check out Aman Gupta’s post here:

Aly Goni’s tweet on Dhoni

Aly Goni who is an avid cricket fan and is following the IPL match closely shares his thoughts on the matches almost every day. Yesterday, he took to Twitter and wrote that it doesn’t matter whether Chennai Super Kings win or lose, Dhoni’s matting was enough for him. The tweet reads, “Haaro ya jeeto mahi ne batting karli aaj ke liye kafi hai 37*(16)”

Here’s Aly Goni’s tweet:

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan was at the stadium to watch the match. Several pictures and clips of her cheering for MS Dhoni surfaced ont he internet. Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a picture of the cricketer from the ground.

Talking about yesterday’s match, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. DC scored 129/2 after 14 overs and won by 20 runs. Rishabh Pant slammed a wonderful half-century and David Warner and Prithvi Shaw put together a partnership of 93. Although Dhoni smashed 4 boundaries and 3 sixes, he couldn’t drive his team to victory, but he gave his fans something to make the evening unforgettable.

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav lands in legal trouble again as FIR is lodged against him for using snakes in music videos; REPORT