It seems like Elvish Yadav and legal troubles have a never-ending connection. Lately, he has made headlines due to his connection to the snake venom case. Although he has been granted bail from the court, Elvish might land in another legal issue. As per reports, another FIR has been lodged against him and others in Gurugram.

What actually happened?

According to the reports, an FIR has been registered against Elvish Yadav and a few others in Gurugram under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. An animal rights activist, Saurabh Gupta, has lodged a complaint against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.

The complainant claims to have witnessed him and others employing snakes in his music videos, which is termed to be forbidden. More details about the case are yet to surface. As already mentioned, the complainant is one of the members of the NGO named People for Animals.

Elvish Yadav's arrest and release in snake venom case

After the traces of cobra and krait snakes in the seized samples collected from the Noida rave party, legal troubles for Elvish Yadav knocked at his door. The YouTuber was arrested and taken into 14 days of judicial custody. However, a few days after his arrest, Elvish Yadav was released and granted bail.

Later, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a cryptic note. Probably pointing at his snake venom controversy and Munawar Faruqui's recent detention in the Mumbai Hookah bar raid, he wrote, "Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya (Does everyone's bad times start after winning Bag Boss? (Does everyone's bad times start after winning Bag Boss?)."

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav gained media attention owing to his wild card entry in the Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan. While he emerged as the winner of the show, Abhishek Malhan became the runner-up. However, ever since he won the second season of the Bigg Boss OTT, Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in controversies. From his fight with YouTuber Maxtern or slapping a man publicly, he dominated the headlines for no good reason.

