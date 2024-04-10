After confirming the participation of Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 recently, fans were inquisitive about whether Munawar Faruqui will also be a part of the show. Therefore, Telly Talk India’s recent report on his participation might surprise you.

Will Munawar Faruqui participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

According to an exclusive report by the aforementioned portal, Bigg Boss 17’s winner Munawar Faruqui confirmed that he will not be participating in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, previously it was reported that Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui might participate in the adrenaline-boosting show.

Digging a little deeper, the reason for his backing out was disclosed in the same report. According to a close friend of Munawar, the comedian has said no to Colors TV for his participation in the stunt-based reality show due to certain passport-related issues.

For the unversed, the comedian found himself embroiled with legal authorities after his controversial stand-up act where he made comments that hurt the sentiments of many. Further, his friend said, “Look, he has committed himself to many music videos and endorsements. Plus he is carrying a shoulder injury which is not yet healed.”

Unlike Abhishek who claimed to be claustrophobic and was reportedly not ready to confront his fears on national television, later accepted the offer to participate in the show. It is reported that Rohit Shetty himself made the offer to Abhishek after seeing him perform a stunt-based task on Bigg Boss 17.

More about Munawa Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar secured the place of the second runner-up. In the show, the duo shared a strong brotherly bond which was later evident in Abhishek’s interviews as he talked about feeling happy on Munawar winning the trophy. During his journey in Bigg Boss 17, he faced a lot of ups and downs after the entry of Ayesha Khan who proclaimed herself as his girlfriend.

