Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget are all set to light up the screens with their performances in the upcoming web series titled Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. The project is a courtroom drama about aspiring lawyers wanting to carve a niche and prove themselves.

The lead actors of the project took to Instagram and shared a few adorable pictures from the sets of the show which has left the fans quite excited.

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget tease fans with onset pictures

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget shared a few romantic and adorable pictures from the sets of Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani wherein the duo are seen too much in love as they seem to be lost in each others' gaze. Captioning the pictures, the duo wrote, "IN & OUT of Character! JW&KW bringing charisma and chemistry to the screen. #OnScreenMagic #DynamicDuo” #raisinghanivsraisinghani #sonyliv #today #8pm The Game Begins TONITE…

Have a look at the recent post by Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget:

The moment Karan and Jennifer posted these pictures, fans went gaga over the same. Many fans commented and congratulated them on having a crackling chemistry. A user wrote, "Why don’t you guys date? You look cute together". Another fan wrote, "You Guys will Slay tonight"

Advertisement

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi in Dill Mill Gayye

This is not the first time that the duo came together for a project. Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget were a part of the popular youth-based show Dill Mill Gayye wherein Wahi played the character of Dr. Siddhant while Winget essayed the role of Dr. Ridhima. Fans lovingly called them #Sidhima. However, their characters did not end up together in the show.

Ever since that show, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi have remained good friends and are often seen partying together and catching up with each other.

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani also features Reem Shaikh in an important role along with other seasoned actors.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Winget opens up on her friendship with Karan Wahi; calls him ‘homie’