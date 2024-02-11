EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Winget opens up on her friendship with Karan Wahi; calls him ‘homie’

Dill Mill Gayee actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are set to reunite for 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.' In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the duo recreated their Dill Mill Gayee moment and shared insights about the show and their relationship.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi’s friendship:

When questioned about their relationship and the one aspect of Karan Wahi that has remained unchanged after 14 years, Jennifer responded, "Ye khana bahut acha banate hai, tab bhi khilate hai, tab bhi khilate the (He still cooks really well and continues to share meals, just like he used to)." Jennifer further commented, "He possesses many qualities that haven't changed; he's not just a colleague but a friend, a companion—more than someone I've merely worked with."

Moreover, Jennifer revealed that they had been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work together again, and the joy is evident every day when she arrives at the workplace. When asked about addressing him by his last name 'Wahi,' implying a close, brotherly relationship, Jennifer replied, "If you've known Wahi for such a long time, you would also know that all his friends call him Wahi."

The latest promo for 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani,' starring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, has been released. The duo displays captivating chemistry in the video, hinting at a shared history between their characters. Having previously co-starred in 'Dill Mill Gaye,' fans are thrilled to see them join forces once again.

About Raisinghani vs Raisinghani:

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani unveils a captivating courtroom saga, intricately entwining the journeys of young legal practitioners with diverse ideologies and work methods. Jennifer Winget embodies Anushka, a sharp-minded young attorney carving her niche within her father's legal establishment, steadfast in her principles with every case she tackles. Conversely, Karan Wahi portrays Virat, a polished and ambitious lawyer presumed to be the rightful successor to the firm.

Teaming up with Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, the cast of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani presents a captivating courtroom narrative. Skillfully entwining the lives of these three professionals, it delves into the complexities of moral quandaries and the struggle of opting for the right path over the convenient one.