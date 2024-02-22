Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host Gauahar Khan reveals she feels 'nervous' about THIS even after working for over 20 years

Gauahar Khan is a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, impressing fans with her talent. Presently, she co-hosts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 with Rithvik Dhanjani. Having made her mark in acting and dancing, she is now exploring being a host, and hosting one of the biggest dance reality shows. Moreover, the actress recently opened up on Instagram about what she still feels nervous about even after two decades in the industry.

What is Gauahar Khan's biggest insecurity?

Gauahar Khan has long been a dynamic presence in the entertainment world, captivating audiences with her performances. In an Instagram story, she discussed an insecurity she still faces after years in the industry, stating, "Even if it is more than 2 decades of me working, I get nervous every night before a shoot day! #weirdfact"

Currently, the 40-year-old actress is fulfilling her hosting duties for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Gauahar Khan's twenty years in the industry

Gauahar Khan has been a beloved figure in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, earning widespread acclaim from audiences. Her career spans television, Bollywood, and the OTT space. Khan has been a fixture in reality shows from the outset of her career, starting with hosting Page 3 and participating in shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and hosting India's Raw Star. Her victory in Bigg Boss 7 led to more opportunities.

In Bollywood, she debuted in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. Her performance in Ishaqzaade further propelled her fame. Despite her extensive experience, the Begum Jaan actress admits she still feels nervous before shoots.

Gauahar Khan's comeback after pregnancy

Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, son of the popular music director Ismail Darbar, in 2020. The couple welcomed their son, Zehaan. Postpartum, Gauahar quickly returned to her professional life. Two months after childbirth, she resumed her work and fitness routines, documenting her journey on social media. She confessed to feeling guilty about leaving her newborn son, Zehaan, at home, even for short periods, stating, "Feel so guilty when I have to leave Zehaan alone, even if that is only for a few hours... #shootlife."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Gauahar Khan is currently hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, a show she once competed in as a contestant. The judging panel, including Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora, has selected its top six finalists. One of the finalists, Shoaib Ibrahim, is now under medical care and will be resting before the JDJ 11 finale, scheduled for March 2, 2024.

