Tejasswi Prakash stuns in off-shoulder flower dress, sporting ultra chic look

Tejasswi Prakash, recognized as one of the most stylish fashion icons in the entertainment industry, has once again delighted fans by showcasing her latest ensemble. Renowned for her daring and impeccable fashion sense, she consistently captivates the attention of fashion enthusiasts. Whether donning Western attire or embracing traditional styles, Tejasswi effortlessly steals the spotlight, leaving admirers in awe of her extravagant looks. Her ability to exude confidence and charm through her fashion choices serves as an inspiration, and we eagerly take note of her trendsetting style.

Decoding Tejasswi Prakash’s look:

A few minutes ago, Tejasswi Prakash left fans gasping with her chic look. The actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in a floral dress. In these photos, the style icon is seen decked out in a blooming milky white and red embroidered midi dress with a discreet back zip. Adding to her allure, she chose black square-shaped stud earrings bordered with thin golden lines and sleek, sculptural kadas to make a bold statement. She tied her hair up in a ponytail, complementing her chic look.

In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss 15 fame wrote, "Walking on sunshine." Fans erupted with excitement the moment she posted these pictures on Instagram, showering the post with their immense love.The flower dress is available on the TheRealB website for approximately Rs 15,100. Tejasswi truly embodied the essence of a fashion icon with this look, captivating all eyes with her impeccable style.

Advertisement

More about Tejasswi Prakash:

Regarding her professional endeavors, Tejasswi Prakash has taken a hiatus from the screens following her appearance in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Naagin 6, which aired from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023. Venturing into the Marathi film industry, she showcased her talent in two Marathi films, namely Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Tejasswi's television repertoire includes notable roles in shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

On a personal note, Tejasswi has been romantically involved with Karan since their participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Their chemistry has endeared them to fans, who affectionately refer to them as 'TejRan.'

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India: Check out THESE 5 startups that failed to secure deal, but made it big after show