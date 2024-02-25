After Sonarika Bhadoria and Divya Agarwal's well-hyped weddings, it's time for another actress to get married. Ishqbaaaz actress Neha Laxmi Iyer is all set to tie the knot on 26th February 2024. The wedding festivities for the actress' big day began a few days ago with a fun sangeet ceremony being the first function followed by a close-knit mehndi ceremony. Co-actors and friends Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh attended the wedding festivities and shared glimpses from the memorable night.

Mansi Srivastava shares glimpses from Neha Laxmi Iyer's mehendi ceremony

Besties and co-actresses from Ishqbaaaz Mansi Srivastava and recently married Shrenu Parikh added their charm to Neha Laxmi Iyer's mehndi festivities. The actresses obliged their bridesmaid duties by making sure the soon-to-be bride was comfortable. Mansi also made sure to capture interesting reels and candid moments from the function.

The Saavi Ki Savari actress took to social media to share a compiled video from Iyer's mehndi ceremony. The video starts with a cute transition of the bride-to-be in her nightwear, beautifully transitioning into her green mehendi outfit. The video also had moments of the bride with the groom-to-be.

Take a look at Neha Laxmi Iyer's mehndi ceremony video shared by Mansi Srivastava-

Neha Laxmi Iyer's wedding festivities

Neha Laxmi Iyer's sangeet ceremony was nothing less than a grand affair. The actress beamed with joy as she made a stellar entry with beau Rudraysh Joshii. The rest of the function was quite entertaining with performances by the couple's family and friends. Neha and Rudraysh also performed on a beautiful song.

Neha Laxmi Iyer's proposal for Rudraysh Joshi

Breaking the stereotypical thinking of a man proposing to a woman, Neha went on her knees to propose to beau Rudraysh, days before their wedding festivities began.

Taking to her social media account, the Qubool Hai actress shared a glimpse of the proposal at the backdrop of a sunset. Neha and Rudraysh met at a Zumba class and eventually fell in love. After dating each other for a brief period, the couple decided to take the plunge.

