After a battle of three and a half months, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has finally got the winner. Manisha Rani lifted the winning trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 tonight. The contestant who entered as a wildcard contestant after several weeks of the show certainly captured everyone's hearts with her experimental moves and fabulous performances.

Manisha Rani lifts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy

Manisha Rani becomes the second wildcard contestant to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Earlier, season 9 got its first wildcard as the winner. With this win, Manisha Rani surely steps closer to her dream. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist never shied away from showing her dance moves and expressed her love for performance.

Check out glimpses of Manisha Rani's winning performance here:

A few days back, Manisha hurt her knees during one of the dance routines; despite this, she continued her practice. Her dedication and flawless moves not just impressed the viewers but also the judges- Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi.

Recently, Manisha also talked about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale when she told Indian Express, “I am very excited and equally nervous. I have not been able to sleep properly since the last 3-4 days. I only get dreams about the finale. I want to win that trophy. I have given my best. Last time, I got a perfect 30. The audience has supported me, so I see chances of winning. But we never know what happens.”

Besides Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha also fought for the winner’s trophy.

Talking about the show, it started with Shiv Thakare, Sangeeta Phogat, Sreerama Chandra, Tanisha Mukherjee, Anjali Anand, Rajeev Thakur, Karuna Pandey, Urvashi Dholakia and Aamir Ali. After this, the makers introduced Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh, Awaaz Darbar, Glenn Saldana, and Nikita Gandhi as wildcard contestants. This season was hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. The celebrity judges were Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi.

The grand finale of the dance reality show was graced by Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vijay Varma.

