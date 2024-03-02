After some fabulous celebrity dance performances, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is set to draw the curtains on its Grand Finale airing tonight. Excitement is sky-high among viewers rooting for their favorite celebrities to win. The official channel has released promos of the finale performances by Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, and others. Ahead of the grand finale, let’s take a look at their finale performances.

Manisha Rani’s performance gets a standing ovation

Yesterday, Sony TV released wildcard contestant Manisha Rani’s performance from the grand finale night. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant is seen dancing on Param Sundari, followed by Saami Saami. The clip also shows judge Farah Khan and guest Sara Ali Khan giving her a standing ovation.

Watch glimpses of Manisha Rani’s performance here:

The video is uploaded with the caption, “Manisha aa rahi hai The Great Grand Finale par sabka mind blow karne ke liye! @manisharani002 @ashutosh_1505 @malaikaaroraofficial @farahkhankunder @arshad_warsi @gauaharkhan @rithvikk_dhanjani Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa The Great Grand Finale, 2nd March, Saturday raat 8 baje se, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!”

Sreerama Chandra’s performance

Another Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant who won over the audiences with electrifying performances is Sreerama Chandra. The clip shows him dancing to Subhanallah and Twist. The caption reads, “Sreeram ke grand performance ki ek sneak peak! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa The Great Grand Finale, 2nd March, Saturday raat 8 baje se, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!”

Check out the promo video of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 here:

Another promo also showed Adrija Sinha's performance. The clip is uploaded with the caption, "Kya Adrija ke moves usse Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ki trophy tak pahuncha paayenge?"

Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora were the celebrity judges of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. The five finalists who will put their best feet forward tonight for the grand finale night are Dhanashree Verma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, and Sreerama Chandra.

The grand finale will have appearances from many Bollywood stars including, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Huma Qureshi, and Sanjay Kapoor. Watch the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale tonight at 8 PM on Sony TV.

