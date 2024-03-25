Manisha Rani is living it up after lifting the winner's trophy for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress entered the show as a wildcard contestant and won millions of hearts with her unfiltered personality and dancing skills. She had fierce competition in the show, but her fans made her lift the trophy. After winning the show, the actress went to her hometown to celebrate her victory and released a vlog wherein she revealed that the family wants her father to get married again, she also made a little blunder while recording the vlog.

Manisha Rani's wish to get her father married

In the vlog uploaded by Rani, the actress is seen spending quality time in her hometown Munger along with her siblings and cousins. In the vlog, she revealed that she planned a celebration with her relatives from her hometown. However, she thought people wouldn't turn up at the celebration due to rain, but to Rani's surprise, they did.

Manisha was seen unwrapping the gifts given to her by her family. Her father also joined her in the vlog and that's when Manisha revealed that she wants her father to be married. Teasingly, she asked the viewers to reach out to her father and accidentally gave her father's number. She also pulled her father's leg by saying he wants to grow his hair and asked fans to share tips for hair growth.

Take a look at Manisha Rani's recent reel on Holi:

More about Manisha Rani's family

Manisha Rani revealed in Bigg Boss OTT 2 that her mother wanted to support her maternal family and thus had to leave them at a very young age. She stated that her father took immense care of her and her two siblings. She revealed that she was in touch with her mother while her father was unaware of the same.

Manisha also credited her father for making her reach where she is and revealed that her father never married again thinking that the new woman in his life wouldn't treat his three children like her own and he didn't want to be torn between the love for her children and another woman. The Bhojpuri actress has always shown high regard for her father and her family.

Manisha Rani in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Manisha Rani entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. In no time, Manisha charmed the judges and viewers with her one-liners and carefree personality. Her banters with Shahid Kapoor in one of the episodes of the show gained immense limelight as she blamed the makers for getting handsome hunk Shahid in the judges' panel, resulting in her being distracted and her marks being deducted.

In the top three of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani was pitted against powerful performers like Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha. However, Rani created history by being the first wildcard contestant to win a dance-based reality show.

Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her friendship and camaraderie with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav won many hearts. The actress reached the Top 3 and was the second runner-up of the show. After the show, Rani was dragged into many fan wars across fandoms of celebrities like Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar.

