Ghazal Alagh, one of the Sharks in the debut season of the business reality show Shark Tank India, recently appeared on Faisal Shaikh's long drive session. She co-founded Mamaearth, a company that initially manufactured baby care products but later expanded into a beauty and personal care brand.

During the conversation, Alagh shared insights about her personal and professional life, including the inside details of what happens after Sharks offer cheques to the pitchers on the show. She also provided valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ghazal Alagh shares insights from Shark Tank India

During the candid conversation with Faisal Shaikh, Ghazal Alagh was asked about the process that takes place between the Sharks and the pitcher after they receive the cheque on the show. Sharing some unheard aspects, she mentioned that they cross-check the company's numbers and sales figures to ensure transparency.

Ghazal explained, "Shark Tank mein jo log pitch karne jaate hain and Sharks commit kar dete hain, cheques exchange ho jaate hain uske baad due diligence shuru hoti hai. Due diligence ka matlab jo aapne show pe bataya, jo aapne numbers dikhaye, jiski wajah se Sharke ne aap mein invest kiya ab usko wo diligence karke check karenge ki aapne jo bola wo bilkul align hai (The people who go to pitch on Shark Tank and Sharks do the commitment. After the cheques are exchanged, due diligence begins. Due diligence means what you told on the show and the numbers you showed, which is why the sharks have invested in you will be checked by them that what you said is exactly aligned.)"

Alagh also mentioned that sometimes pitchers are unable to detail all their business plans and company figures on the show, and hence, a few conversations take place behind the scenes. The Shark Tank India fame added how sometimes a few pitchers cancel the deal even after securing it on the show.

She stated, "Bahut baar kya hota hai ki founder ko wapas aake lata hai ki maine cheque toh accept kar liya par zyada achhi deal nahi mili mujhe, main apni company itni dilute nahi karna chahta hun toh founder hi back out kar jaata hai (Many times what happens is that the founder after agreeing upon an offer and accepting the cheque feels that ohh I didn't get a good deal, I don't want to dilute my company so much, so the founder backs out)."

Ghazal Alagh dismisses Shark Tank rumors

Further, while talking to Faisal, he asked Ghazal if the channel invests in businesses and not the Sharks. She dismissed such a misconception and told him, "Humara apna paisa hota hai. Humara apna hard earned money hota hai yaar. Hum khud invest karte hain ek ek paisa (It is our own money. It is our own hard-earned money, friend. We invest every penny ourselves)."

Ghazal added, "Channel lekar aata hai unko. Wo show run karne pe paise invest karte hain but Sharks apna paisa invest karte hain (The channel brings them (pitchers). They invest money to run the show, but the sharks invest their money)."

For the unversed, Ghazal Alagh launched Mamaearth in New Delhi in 2016 with her husband Varun Alagh. She belongs to Chandigarh and pursues interest in painting. In several interviews, the young woman had revealed if not an entrepreneur, she would have been an artist. Besides being a successful entrepreneur, she is also a devoted mother to two children.

