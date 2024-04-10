Recently, Manisha Rani expressed her gratitude towards Delnaaz Irani through a sweet note for her saccharine appreciation post. Delnaaz took it to her Instagram handle, cherishing her first meeting with Manisha, and describing what an admiring soul she is. Meanwhile, Manisha left no stone unturned in exhibiting her feelings towards Delnaaz.

Manisha Rani’s gratitude note for Delnaaz Irani

Manisha Rani exhibited heartfelt gratitude towards Delnaaz Irani through her slushy note. In her note, Manisha inscribed, “Dil se Thanku @officialdelnaazirai Apne itna pyara mere liye likha, So sweet of uh. App v bht pyari bht achche ho (Heartfelt thank you. You have inscribed such a sweet note for me.! That’s so sweet of you. You are also very good and sweet).” Each word of that note conveyed her sincere respect towards Delnaaz.

Previously, Delnaaz posted a picture with Manisha from her first meeting, along with an appreciation note that spoke volumes about the latter’s excellence in professional life and her humble nature. In the post, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor described Manisha’s personality as she praised her for being undeniably talented and modest at the same time.

Further in the same post, Delnaaz confessed her fandom for the 26-year-old girl, who rose to fame from her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 where she finished as second runner-up. Through her appreciation note, Delnaaz underlined that the industry needs more role models like Manisha. Responding to her post, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner wrote, “Wow di!”

Check out Delnaaz Irani’s heartfelt post for Manisha Rani below:

More about Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani participated as a contestant in the dance reality show, Dance India Dance 5 where she showcased her potential in dance. After her eviction from the show, she made her debut in the serial Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari where she appeared in a small role.

Thereafter, the 26-year-old actress participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2, winning the hearts of the audience with her modest nature. Followed by her participation in the non-fictional dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where she entered as a wild card contestant and made history by lifting the trophy, Manisha was later seen celebrating her victory with the underprivileged meanwhile, fulfilling her dream of social work.

