Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares candid thoughts on a heart-wrenching book; says, ’Read it at your own risk’

Sriti Jha, known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, continues to entertain audiences again in the new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The series has gained widespread praise, especially because of the chemistry between Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha. For those unaware, the Kumkum Bhagya actress is a huge bookworm and enjoys reading novels.

Sriti Jha's Passion for Reading

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of pictures of herself reading a novel. She wrote in the caption, “Fairness is for happy people, for people who have been lucky enough to have lived a life defined more by certainties than by ambiguities. Right and wrong, however, are for—well, not unhappy people, maybe, but scarred people; scared people.” Why would anyone think up such horrific and sad things - I was mad at the author throughout the reading of this book. However by the end (which is not even close to a happy ending) I can’t say I didnt love it. Read it at your own risk. Not a recommendation for sure!”

Sriti's candid book review

The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress revealed that she loved the book but wouldn't recommend it. She expressed dissatisfaction with the ending, finding it far from a happy ending. Throughout her reading, she was mad at the author.

Actors like Kishori Shahane Vij and Amol Parashar also reacted to her post. Amol commented, “It wrenched me.”

Fan Reactions

As soon as Sriti posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their thoughts. One user wrote, “Bawled my eyes out reading this. So much dukh, dard, peeda.” Another user commented, “I share the same opinion about the book. Great writing but not a recommended read.”

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha has become a household name in television due to her talent and popularity. She gained popularity as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia captured hearts. Beyond Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has showcased her versatility in various shows such as Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She also made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Arjit Taneja.

Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which premiered on November 27. The show has captured attention with its engaging storyline. Sriti plays the role of Amruta, while Arjit plays Virat. The series delves into the contrasting perspectives on the relationship between Amruta and Virat, highlighting their differing personalities.

