Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh's playful banter with pitcher grabs attention; latter’s accent creates curiosity

Shark Tank India 3 continues to entertain viewers with its captivating ideas and insights from the Sharks. Moreover, the sharks always provide entertainment dose to the viewers with their playful banter. In a recent episode, Vineeta Singh teased the founder of a thrift shop brand Aalfiya Khan for her accent.

Bombay Closet Cleanse’s pitch

The latest episode of Shark Tank India season 3 features two sisters Aalfiya Khan and Sana Khan, founders of India’s first thrift platform, Bombay Closet Cleanse. The pitcher started their pitch in a quirky way, explaining that thrifting is the process of buying affordable and unique second-hand garments.

The brand claims that they deal with shops, swap, and sell services. They are the only brand that allows customers to make money from their old clothes. With two offline stores in Mumbai and a website, they've served over 5000 customers till now. They asked for Rs 1 crore for a 2.5 percent equity stake. The Sharks praised the pitchers for their engaging pitch.

Vineeta Singh's curiosity about the accent

However, the episode took an unexpected turn when Vineeta Singh curiously asked the pitcher about her accent. She said, “Aap South Bombay mein rehti hai?" To which Aalfiya replied, “Nahi main Bandra se hoon." Further, Vineeta said, “Aapka accent thoda Hindi mein accent like kaafi unique hai."

The pitcher said that she had worked hard on her accent. Peyush Bansal asked if she practiced for her accent or to learn Hindi. When Anupam finds out Sana's age, he suggests she model for Vineeta's brand, Quench, because she looks young and Vineeta agrees.

Insights into the Business Model:

The pitcher revealed that they started their business with their own clothes and grew it on Instagram in 2020. As the pitch unfolded, the sisters shared insights into their business model, emphasizing their commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction. They said they use a slot booking system for reselling clothes from stores. The price of clothes depends on their condition, brand, and style. Customers can offer 10 to 100 pieces of clothing in one booking slot.

Shark reactions and deal outcome:

Aman, Azhar Iqubal, and Peyush Bansal backed out of the deal due to concerns about maintaining quality. Peyush advises her to keep aiming high. Anupam and Vineeta also decided not to offer the deal.

