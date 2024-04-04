Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares thoughts on her latest read; ‘Food might not heal all wounds but...’

Sriti Jha, known for the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya has once again captivated the audience with the new show Kaise Tum Mujhe Mil Gaye. The TV show is getting a lot of praise, especially because Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha have great chemistry on screen. The actress is a huge bookworm and loves to read novels. She recently shared her thoughts on her latest read along with a series of food images.

Sriti Jha’s passion for reading

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Kaise Tum Mujhe Mil Gaye actress shared a series of aesthetically pleasing pictures of food and a novel named Piglet by Lottie Hazel.

She wrote in the caption, “I thought you’d left me,” he said. “Monday is shopping night,” she replied. “Yeah, but I thought you left me. I was so scared,” he rasped, face folding. Two pints of milk, two tubs of Greek yoghurt, Parmesan, and smoked mackerel for the fridge. “Well, I haven’t,” she said. “I went shopping.” Whole wheat spaghetti, two tins of chickpeas, two tins of tomatoes, and red lentils for the cupboard. “Are you OK?” he asked. Garlic, sweet potatoes, and red onions for the bottom drawer. “Darling, please talk to me,” he begged. Bananas, apples, and Comte pears for the fruit bowl. “Darling, please. I can’t have you not talking to me.” A bar of 85 percent Green and Black’s and Kettle Chips for the top cupboard” Piglet Lottie Hazel. Food might not heal all wounds- but it’s good company while you’re hurting. P.s: I thought this was ideal to dump pretty food pictures.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Sriti Jha posted the pictures, fans flooded the post with comments and expressed their thoughts on it. One user wrote, “The pictures are perfect, but I'm fasting and I'm very hungry, I could eat anything right now.” Another user commented, “Your description is more delicious than your photos.”

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha has gained popularity as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya in the television industry. She has showcased her versatility in several shows such as Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She made a cameo with Arjit Taneja in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main stars in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which started on November 27. She plays Amruta, and Arjit plays Virat. Fans are loving the storyline and the chemistry with Arjit.

