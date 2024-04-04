It seems like Sagar Parekh is talented in more than just acting. The young personality, known for his performance in the Anupamaa show, recently shared a video on social media. The clip has him singing a popular track that makes him nostalgic about his school and college days. So, let us find out what song it is!

Sagar Parekh sings THIS song

A few hours ago, Sagar took to his social media and shared a video in which he is singing the 'Give Me Some Sunshine' track from the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots. The Anupamaa fame also plays a guitar, adding more melody to the video. He mentioned, "Ye Gana Humesha School aur College ki Yaad dilati hai..! (This song always reminds me of school and college)."

He captioned the video as, "Kis kis ne ye Gaana apne doston ke saath baith ke gaya hai..? (Who has sung this song while sitting with his friends?)."

Fans react to Sagar Parekh's video

Commenting on Sagar's recent social media post, one of the users praised his singing and wrote, "OMG you are really a multitalented person singing dancing acting you are really a gem." Another user mentioned how Sagar is not only talented in acting and dancing but also sings beautifully. The comment read, "U r multi-talented sir....aap acting aur dance toh achcha krte hi ho but ur voice."

Further, a fan expressed, "School aur college ke yaad aa gaye vo friends vo teachers ke dath aur vo sab memories thank you bhaiya." Parekh's co-actor from Anupamaa, Nishi Saxena, also reacted to his video. She remarked, "Loved it (red heart emoji)."

About Sagar Parekh

Sagar Parekh has been in the entertainment industry for more than five years now. He solidified his status as an actor owing to his stint in Anupamaa. Later, he participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Although he could not make it to the finals, he managed to rule hearts with his impressive acts and performances.

