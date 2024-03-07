Parth Samthaan has a huge female fan following due to his dashing personality and dapper sense of style. He has left no stone unturned to emerge as an impressive actor in the industry. Parth is all set to celebrate his birthday this month, and he has already shared what he wants on his special day.

Parth Samthaan has THIS demand for his birthday gift

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Parth Samthaan loves to maintain an active social media presence and keeps sharing stuff about his life. A few minutes ago, he took to his Instagram story and gave an update to his fans. The actor shared a short clip on social media showing the damaged tyre of his car. He mentioned, "Tyre gone people asking me for birthday gift, ek tyre bhej do"

Have a look at his story:

For the uninitiated, Parth Samthaan will be turning a year older on March 11th.

Parth Samthaan's work in the industry

Before rising to popularity with his memorable performance in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Manik Malhotra, Parth Samthaan kicked off his acting career with shows such as Best Friends Forever? and Gumrah: End of Innocence as Siddharth. He also did episodic roles in Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Since he has mostly appeared in youth-centric shows, Parth Samthaan has carved a special place in the hearts of youth. His popularity skyrocketed after he signed the dotted lines to play Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show awarded him mainstream recognition and, hence, he emerged as a household name.

Besides his work in the telly world, the actor ventured into web shows. Parth has featured in ALT Balaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2, opposite Pooja Banerjee. Later, he was seen in another series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. In addition to all this, the actor has been featured in several music videos. Most recently, he did a music video with Surbhi Chandna that was released on Feb 8, 2024.

