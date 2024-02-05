Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna join hands for new music video; here’s the FIRST look of song

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Parth Samthaan and Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna made their fans curious when they announced doing a project together last month. They have now unveiled more about the same and have revealed that it is a music video titled Tumhari Mohabbat. Further, Stebin Ben and Chinmayi Sripada have landed their voices for the song featuring Parth and Surbhi.

Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna’s music video

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Surbhi Chandna dropped the poster of her upcoming music video with Parth Samthaan. The pair looks beautiful in color-coordinated outfits while striking a pose for the camera. In the caption, the actress gave details of the song along with its release date. She wrote, "The First look is finally here and the song Releases on 8th Feb 2024. DRJ Records & Raj Jaiswal Presents “Tumhari Mohabbat” Sung by Stebin Ben & Chinmayi Sripada Ft. Surbhi Chandna & Parth Samthaan. Music by Javed-Mohsin. Lyrics by Rashmi Virag. Directed By Dhruwal Patel-Jigar Mulani."

Parth also shared the first look of Tumhari Mohabbat with a note addressing his fans. It read, "Valentines gift for you."

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post:

Advertisement

Tumhari Mohabbat BTS moments

Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna shot for the song Tumhari Mohabbat in Italy last month. They dropped various glimpses from their shoot on social media. In one of the snaps shared by the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor, he was seen having fun with his team post-pack-up.

On the other hand, the Sanjivani actress gave a sneak peek into her makeup room and also disclosed Parth being a foodie. She shared a portrait of the actor with his food plate and penned, "This boy and his love for food."

About Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna

Parth Samthaan stepped into acting with small gigs in episodic shows like Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He gained widespread recognition after appearing as Manik Malhotra in the youth romantic comedy Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in 2015. The TV heartthrob will be debuting in Bollywood with Binoy Gandhi's Ghudchadi.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna started off her career with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009. She rose to fame after playing Anika Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz alongside Nakuul Mehta. The actress appeared last in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

ALSO READ: PIC: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets a surprise visit from special friend on set; Guess who it is?