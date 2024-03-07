Undoubtedly, Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the telly industry, who has not only impressed fans with her acting chops but also never missed an opportunity to flaunt her charming beauty. She is also recognized for her adventurous spirit and love for bikes. Seeing her ride a bike is always fascinating. This time, too, Divyanka showcased her flair for adventure, but in a fashionable way.

Divyanka Tripathi's stylish bike ride

How can one manage to look fashionable while riding a bike? Divyanka Tripathi has got you covered! The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress turned heads while riding her bike wearing a radiant pink pantsuit. Before she was off to the roads to enjoy the sunshine and make her day cheery, her husband Vivek Dahiya planted a soft peck on her forehead!

As she began her bike ride, Divyanka Tripathi looked stylish in a pink pantsuit, black glasses, and a helmet. What caught our attention was her confidence. Posing in style for the paparazzi, the actress wore a huge smile, radiating happy and positive vibes.

Have a look at her video here:

About Divyanka Tripathi

The actress emerged as a household name with her role as Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, opposite Karan Patel. Divyanka is also recognized for her performance in the show titled Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. In addition to her stints on reality shows, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. The actress was also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and finished up as the runner-up.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi will be seen in the upcoming web show Adrishyam. The show also stars Eijaz Khan in a leading role. Adrishyam promises action and suspense as it revolves around undercover agents.

On the personal front, Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya, who recently appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a contestant. He was on the show until his elimination, a few weeks after it began. The two often share mushy pictures, giving out major relationship goals.

