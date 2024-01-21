Karan Kundrra expresses joy as he witnesses sealink lit up ahead Ram Mandir inauguration; 'I feel so lucky'

Ram Aayenge!

All the devotees of Lord Ram are anticipating the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the Ram Mandir at Lord Ram's birthplace Ayodhya. People are excited and looking forward to the same. As the big day approaches, the government has lit up many areas of the city to emote the celebratory mood of almost everyone.

Television actor Karan Kundrra shared a picture of a beautifully decorated sea link ahead of the big day and expressed his joy for the same.

Karan Kundrra feels lucky ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration

Karan Kundrra took to his social media accounts and shared a beautiful video of a well-lit-up sea link in honor of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The road had a mix of religious as well as patriotic feel with Jai Shree Ram written in 3D with a depiction of Lord Ram and Ayodhya followed by the saffron, white and green lights used. The actor also expressed happiness as he could witness the beauty of the decor right from his house.

Karan shared a video on Twitter (now X) and wrote, "What a way to come back home for me today.. aaj dil kuch alag hi khush hai… Aaj ghar ghar lagaa mujhe!!!"

Advertisement

Have a look at Karan Kundrra's tweet here-

More about the Ram Mandir inauguration event in Ayodhya

Reports in the media have it that the UP government has planned a mega event ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. It is said to be a seven-day-long celebration that commenced on 16th January 2024 and is expected to end on 22nd January 2024 with the grand inauguration of the magnificent temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

As per reports more than 7000 people from the fields of entertainment, sports, and business are invited to be a part of the occasion.

Celebrities invited to the event

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Vishal Nayak being roped in to portray Lord Ram in a Ramleela alongside Hema Malini as Goddess Sita.

Popular celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, and Yash among others are invited to the event.