Karanvir Bohra keeps stealing the limelight with his ultimate fashion game and impeccable style sense. He has given numerous memorable onscreen performances and, hence, is one of the most popular household names. But, this time, the actor's recent meeting with Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber, left us speculating about whether they are collaborating on a project.

Karanvir Bohra and his wife meet Daniel Weber

Pinkvilla never misses out on any updates and promises to keep its readers aware of the recent developments in the industry. This time, we spotted renowned actor Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay Sidhu, and Daniel Weber together in the city. Unlike a usual meetup, their gathering sparked curiosity about a new collaboration. If it turns out to be true, it will undeniably be exciting.

Karanvir Bohra looked handsome in a white T-shirt and a blue pair of jeans. Speaking of his wife, Teejay Sidhu looked summer-perfect in a strappy orange-colored top and navy blue jeans. With her hair open and casual slippers, she exuded radiant vibes. Coming to Daniel Weber, he looked no less than a handsome hunk. He was snapped wearing a black t-shirt, which he paired with a black printed shirt and grey trousers.

Have a look at the video:

For the unversed, Daniel Weber married Sunny Leone in 2011, and they have been together for years. Currently, the actress is seen hosting the Splitsvilla X5 alongside his One Night Stand co-actor Tanuj Virwani.

About Karanvir Bohra's work in the industry

Numerous characters have earned Karanvir Bohra mainstream industry recognition and a place in people's hearts. He appeared in the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later garnered praise for his character Viraj Dobriyal in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava. Not only this, but the actor also did shows like Shararat, Naagin 2, and Qubool Hai.



Further, he participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 and was evicted from fourth place. This particular season, Dipika Kakar was the winner. Undeniably, Karanvir Bohra has proved his versatility by playing varied roles.

