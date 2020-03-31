  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone talks about her first date with husband Daniel Weber: He thought I was a lesbian

How Sunny Leone met Daniel Weber: The couple reminisces old times and the confusion that was created. Watch the video.
2751 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone talks about her first meeting with Daniel Weber: He thought I was a lesbianEXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone talks about her first meeting with Daniel Weber: He thought I was a lesbian
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been together for 12 years and married for over 9 years now. The couple have been blessed with three kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah! While they compliment each other really well, Sunny and Daniel revealed how they actually met and believe us, it wasn't a fairytale. 

Sunny shares, "We were at Las Vegas and I was with my girlfriend. I was going to meet Daniel's band mate at Mandalay Bay. I was supposed to go out on a date with Pauly Shore, who was a comedian.. But he ditched me." Daniel reveals, "Pauly happened to meet someone on his way and he went off to meet his friend. And God ushered me to her. That's destiny."

But Sunny adds, "Daniel didn't think I was straight. He thought I was a lesbian. I was with my girlfriend who is a lesbian but she dresses a bit masculine.He misread it completely." Daniel reasons, "I was confused because they were holding hands and I misread the situation." 

Watch the video to hear their full story:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement