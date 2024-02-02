Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning, actress Poonam Pandey, a well-known actress and social media sensation, passed away tragically due to cervical cancer at just the age of 32. Poonam was a multifaceted personality, known not only for her work in the entertainment industry but also for her vibrant presence on social media platforms.

On February 2, the actress' team shared a social media post informing her fans and followers about her demise. Reportedly, Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday (February 1) night. This shocking news has left a void in the hearts of many including his fans and celebs from the entertainment fraternity. Taking to their respective social media handles, several celebs have extended their heartfelt condolences. While some expressed their disbelief, others were shocked to hear about her demise.

Celebs mourn the demise of Poonam Pandey:

Pooja Bhatt

Taking to her X handle, actress Pooja Bhatt, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss Season 2, expressed her sadness about Poonam Pandey's demise. She wrote, "So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family,friends & everyone whose life she impacted."

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's tweet-

Aly Goni

Aly Goni also took to his X handle and tweeted, "Rest in peace poonam #poonampandey."

Take a look at Aly Goni's tweet here-

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra, who is a close friend of the late actress Poonam Pandey, expressed his disbelief about her demise. The two actors became good friends during their stint in Lock Upp. Even after the show, the two were often spotted together at events and were seen spending fun time together often. Taking to his X handle, Karanvir wrote, "I’m still in disbelief #PoonamPandey I pray this news is not true."

Take a look at Karanvir's tweet here-

Work-wise, Poonam Pandey worked in several shows and films in her career. The actress did shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Lock Upp. Apart from TV, she made her debut in Bollywood with the 2013 film Nasha. Besides this, she was part of a few Bhojpuri and Telugu films.

