EXCLUSIVE: Kaaranvir Bohra opens up on My Pink Shoes; Plans to release two to three short films every month

Yesterday Kaaranvir Bohra released his short film, My Pink Shoes, which features his wife Teejay Sidhu and daughters Raya Bella Bora and Vienna Rose Bora in the lead roles. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kaaranvir - who has directed the project, reveals how it all started for them. “So we have been waiting to make something with Bella and Vienna as we are so much on digital platforms making videos on YouTube and everything. So we were like if they can now play some characters in a short film or something. We were thinking of some ideas, which is when this concept came up,” informs the actor-director.

Kaaranvir, who earlier has also directed the web series Bhanwar, further adds, “There is one Gujarati film that my father had made, so the idea came from there and then we converted it into a short story, making it into a script that is more suitable for a global audience. Teejay had this lovely concept that we want to make a value based film whether it is a short film or a feature one, and we wanted our first one to be very impactful. So that’s where things started from.”

Teejay informs that their daughters love being in front of the camera. “You know when they are together they are always playing these characters - one would try to be a police officer and the other one would pretend to be something else. So they love doing that, and we thought they would enjoy doing a movie where they are pretending to be characters. They in fact loved the process. As we have been shooting and working on projects since the day they were born, they have pretty much grown on the sets,” she shares.

Kaaranvir is also all praise for Teejay. “She was really good, put in so much hard work and prepares a lot. So there’s a lot for me also to learn from her. Her preparation is very strong, and I keep telling her that she should take up more performance based roles,” he says, further informing that they have plans to release two to three short films every month.

Any plans for him to direct a feature film in the future now? “You never know. Khun lag gaya hai mujhe, toh shayad ho bhi sakta hai,” Kaaranvir laughs.

Also Read | TKSS: Sanjay Kapoor has a hilarious reaction on hearing about Madhuri Dixit playing his wife in web series