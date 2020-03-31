EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber on the controversial interview: 'I never felt so alone in a room'

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber on their love story, societal perceptions & parenting. Watch this and more in this exclusive video inside.

and Daniel Weber have had a fairytale romance. In an age where Tinder and casual dates have become the order of the day, these two redefine old school, classic romance. In this candid conversation on Episode 2 of No More Secrets season 2, Sunny and Daniel reveal it all about their love story - how they met, how she met his mother, and how they decided to end up getting married.

Along with all this, Sunny and Daniel also talk about what she went through post that controversial interview that Bhupendra Chaubey had done on a news channel, where she was disrespected beyond imagination. She shares, "I was extremely uncomfortable the whole time. There was a plastered smile, my fingers were like this. I kept thinking he's going to stop now and this will be the last weird question. I just sat through it all because I didn't want anyone else to get the best out of me. If I let him get the best of who I'm, I lose. It's not like I haven't been asked these questions in my life before. But the way he was speaking like I was beneath him. That's what was weird."

She further continued, "What hurt the most was no one ever stopped it. I never felt so alone in that one moment. Nobody from the production or anyone else could tell him that this is out of line. I asked everyone after that, 'Was I not nice enough to me that you felt that I deserved to go through this?' I broke down after but we went to the US and I shut myself off from social media even there."

