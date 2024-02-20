Rituraj Singh passes away at 59: Anupamaa actor Jaswir Kaur, Kamya Shalabh Dang, Abhinav Shukla and others mourn his loss

The veteran actor of the entertainment industry, Rituraj Singh passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 59. The actor has graced the industry with many of his outstanding performances in television, movies and even OTT platforms. He has never limited his career to one role or platform; rather he has always believed in playing versatile characters.

Several actors have expressed their grief at his sudden demise.

Actors remembering Rituraj Singh

Jaswir Kaur

Actress Jaswir Kaur opened her heart on the sudden demise of her dear friend Rituraj Singh. Her post was so overwhelming as she shared how he has been a constant support system to her when she lost her mother. Anupamaa actress captioned the post, “You will be missed Ritz It’s almost two decades (19 years of K Street Pali Hill) You have always been around, as my Guardian, my Well Wisher, Philosopher, a Friend You were around me when my Mother passed away, You were around me when Nyra was Born…#past #life #connection Rest in Peace my Friend!”

Jaswir has shared photos which were from K. Street Pali Hill, the 2004 thriller daily soap they were both a part of.

Abhinav Shukla

One of the most heart-rending stories was posted by Abhinav Shukla in respect of the late actor Rituraj Singh. The former mentioned that Rituraj was his inspiration to continue working in the television industry. Quoting Abhinav’s words, “He was the reason I continued my journey as an actor. My first show he played my father and off screen became a fatherly figure. The debt is pending sir! Miss you.” The quote seems that Abhinav Shukla and Rituraj Singh share a good bond with each other. He has shared a picture of him along with the late actor Ritutraj Singh from the sets of the show.

Kamya Shalabh Dang

The famous actress of the television industry Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle and extended her condolences on the demise of the veteran television actor, Rituraj Singh. She posted a picture of him and captioned it, “Om Shanti Rest in Peace #Rituraj.”

Karanvir Bohra

The Saubhagyavati Bhava actor, Karanvir Bohara took to his Twitter (X) and extended his condolences on the demise of Rituraj Singh. He wrote, “So sad to hear this news of actor #rituraj #CardiacArrest #omshanti”

Karan himself is not able to process this news. The actor died of Cardiac arrest on 19th February 2024 at midnight at the age of 59.

Kavita Kaushik

Her heart cries as Kavita bids adieu to her onscreen father in the Hindi drama Kutumb, the late actor Rituraj Singh. In her goodbye message to Rituraj, she wrote about how much she has learned from him in her career. The actress wrote, “Amazing actor, Crazy energy, life of a party, My screen father in Kutumb..learnt so much from him…Gone too soon Rituraj..May you find peace and all that you were looking for in another world.” Below she captioned the story as, “Om Shanti. Has so much to say but at the loss of words.”

Aneri Vajane

The Pavitrr Bhagya actress Aneri Vajane shared an instagram story dedicated to Rituraj Singh, where she reminisced about her meetings with him. The actress wrote, “Whenever you meet me you always just had so much warmth and appreciation towards me that I will never forget! Gone too soon sir! Rest in peace kind heart!”

With his warmth, he has always tried to make his fellow actors feel comfortable in his presence. Rituraj has not captured the hearts of the old generation but also the young generation actors mourning his death.

Delnaaz Irani

The actress earlier today shared a story in respect to the departed soul of the late actor Rituraj Singh who died at the age of 59. In this tough time, she extended her condolences and extended her support towards his family. She writes, “Heartbroken to hear about the sudden demise of Actor Rituraj Singh. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in eternal peace Rituraj Ji.”

Tannaz Irani

Actress Tanaaz Irani took the news to her Instagram and shared how shocking the news was for her. She writes “This is so shocking! May his soul Rest in Peace.”

The news has shocked mostly everyone in the telly town.

Aly Goni

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni, also showed respect to the departed kind soul of Rituraj Singh who was the inspiration to many young generation actors. The actor shared a picture of him and captioned it, “Rip Sir.”

The demise of Rituraj Singh came as a big shock to the television industry because he did not just work most of his life but also inspired many actors. His life was based on the principle of learning and teaching. Unfortunately, the previous night we lost him to cardiac arrest in the hospital where he was admitted due to his prolonged illness related to his pancreas. Rituraj’s death was confirmed by his close friend Amit Behl. He stated, “Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications, and passed away."

Rituraj Singh's career wasn't confined to the television and film industry. He captivated audiences with his charming performances in web series like "Bandish Bandits" and "Made in Heaven," showcasing his extraordinary talent and depth as an artist.

Along with friends from the television industry, his fans and admirers cherish his memory, not only for his remarkable performances but also for his warmth and inspiring personality. He leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and children, and a void in the hearts of countless others.

