Newlywed Surbhi Chandna drops jubilant PICS from her haldi ceremony, writes heartfelt note

A week after marrying her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma, TV actress Surbhi Chandna continues to share photos from her wedding on social media. She took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony while celebrating the special occasion with close friends and family.

Surbhi’s heartfelt note and stunning appearance

Surbhi penned a heartfelt note about the ceremony that read, “Our Haldi Vibe just hit differently since we both have fond memories of Our Rokation In Goa. The Idea Was To Replicate a Classic Goa Hilltop Party With A Mix Of Vibrant Colors & DJ Sahib @sahibsinghmusic on Percussion & Roller Skates Getting the Goan Feel Right. Everybody’s Favorite @bhoomika1412 Just Nailed It With Her Witty One Liners & Her Impromptu Shayaris, Her energy was soo contagious and just set the mood right. @pranavi_chandna and I wanted something so unique for our Haldi outfit and then came along Anshika who converted our vision into reality.”

In the pictures, Surbhi Chandna is seen happily posing with her partner surrounded by friends and family. She looked beautiful in a lilac outfit with white and pink embellishments, giving her a lovely summer bride appearance. Her makeup was fresh with pink lips and bronze eyes, and she wore braids on the crown with the rest of her hair down. Karan Sharma wore a beige outfit with embellishments.

Previously, the Ishqbaaz actress shared photos from her Chooda ceremony, happily posing for the camera with a bright smile on her face.

Surbhi and Karan’s love story

Surbhi and Karan reportedly met while living in the same building. Their friendship gradually turned into love, and they entered into a committed relationship. It took them some time before the couple shared the news with their parents. After thirteen years of being together, the love birds have tied the knot becoming husband and wife.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma got married on March 2, 2024, at the Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding spanned three days, filled with various ceremonies and rituals such as mehendi, sufi night, haldi, and choora.

On the work front, Surbhi's recent web series Rakshak - India's Braves (Chapter 2) received a lot of love. The series also starred Barun Sobti in the lead role.

