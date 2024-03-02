Ankita Lokhande rules millions of hearts, all thanks to her acting prowess and captivating beauty. From her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta to her participation in Bigg Boss 17, the actress has come a long way. However, she is still best known for Pavitra Rishta, and fans always rave about her role in the TV show. Be it her onscreen chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput or her beauty as a simple girl, the actress has created a distinct fanbase for herself.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her initial days in Mumbai and recalled the shoot days of Pavitra Rishta. So, let us dive into her experiences!

Ankita Lokhande reminisces about her Pavitra Rishta shoot diaries

In an interview, Ankita Lokhande candidly discussed her initial days in the industry. The actress shared how she traveled to Mumbai from Indore. Explaining about her first day on Pavitra Rishta sets, Ankita stated that the other artists were experienced, whether her onscreen mother or mother-in-law.

The Manikarnika actress expressed, "I remember that my first line was 'Aai tu shaant ho jaa.' I was so scared that when my turn would come, and I was just waiting because I was zero." She added, "Acting is such a thing that the more you experience things practically, the more you grow. I have learned only by watching other people on the sets."

Divulging further, Ankita shared, "Ek time aisa aaya ki sirf main bolti thi aur sab chup rehte the kyunki mere dialogues hote the (There was a time when only I spoke and everyone remained silent because there were my dialogues). And I'm grateful ki meko pehle se hi ek dum dialogues nahi aaye, mera goonga hi kam tha. Acha tha jo ki aankhon se baat karna tha, rona dhona tha (that I haven't had any dialogues since the beginning, and I had less to speak. I just had to talk with eyes and cry)."

Continuing the conversation, Ankita Lokhande said that she had time to reach a certain point. The Bigg Boss 17 third runner-up added that, as a newcomer, one feels scared that someone may mock you. She explained, "Jab Pavitra itne saalon tak chal paaya na, sach mein main sab ko le ke baithti thi ki chalo hum rehearsal karte hain. Kyunki agar ek ka scene bhi acha jaayega na toh humara hi show aage badh raha hai (When Pavitra was able to run for so long, I actually told everyone that let's rehearse. If even one scene is liked, then our show is only going ahead)."

Ankita Lokhande stayed longer than her work hours

Further in the interview, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared that she used to stay beyond her shift hours during those times. She stated, "Meri 8 ghante ki shift hoti thi. Main uske upar bhi rukti thi ki main dialogue deti hun aur cue dene ke liye. Kyun ki mera cue dean aur koi assistant dega, toh unn dono mein bahut farq hoga. (I had a shift of 8 hours. I used to stay even after that to give dialogue and to give cues. If I give a cue and an assistant is giving the same, there will be a lot of difference)."

About Pavitra Rishta

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Pavitra Rishta began airing on Zee TV on June 1, 2009. With Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead couple, the show emerged as a huge hit and is still remembered by people. While Archana was a hard-working and homely girl, Sushant played a mechanic, and his onscreen character was named Manav. The show also featured Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Karan Veer Mehra, and many others.

