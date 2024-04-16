Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has been one of the few reality shows with less drama and more educational content as well as entertainment. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has been the longest-running host of the show, and now, KBC is all set to return with its sixteenth season. It is one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television and audiences of all age groups enjoy the show.

When Big B announced that last season would be his last as the host, his fans were left heartbroken. But not anymore. As the show is set to return with a new season, the channel dropped a new promo for the same. And guess karo, who is the host? Amitabh Bachchan himself!

Amitabh Bachchan returns to KBC on public demand

The first promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will surely hold a special space for all the show's ardent fans as it has the farewell message of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan from the last season. In the last season, when Mr. Bachchan got emotional while bidding adieu to the fans, every fan of the show must have been teary-eyed. But he has been brought back on the host's host seat on popular demand!

Check out the first promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati here:

The official handle of Sony TV shared the new promo of the show and wrote, "ऐसा मिला प्यार की लौट रहा है फिर एक बार, #KaunBanegaCrorepati शुरू हो रहे है #KBCRegistrations 26 April रात 9 बजे से।@amitabhbachchan #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #kbcisback

Fans reaction to the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Elated fans shared their excitement about the show's new season announcement. A fan wrote, "Thank you @sonytvofficial and @amitabhbachchan sir KBC ko wapas laane ke liye." Another fan wrote, "Amitabh sir is back."

The previous season of Kaun Banega Crorepati

The Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 had two contestants becoming crorepati (millionaire). Last season, Jaskaran Singh and Jasnil Kumar won 1 crore each as the prize money on the show.

