Khyaati Keswani's reaction to late payment, extra working hours for THIS production will leave you stunned

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Khyaati Keswani has been in the television industry for quite some time. Recently in a candid discussion with TellyChakkar, Khyaati Keswani opened up on the payment issues and extra working hours of a renowned production house. She also spoke on her journey in the industry so far.

Khyaati Keswani on working hours and payment procedure

Khyaati Keswani has been associated with Balaji Telefilms production house for many years. When she was asked if she had ever faced any payment-related issues or extra working hours she shared, “Even I have heard about this but I have never faced such issues ever. There is a 12-hour shift which is followed strictly and there are times when it might have been extended for an hour or so but very rarely and only for genuine reasons. I would like to mention here that actors are not made to shoot at gunpoint. The HOD informs actors and manages the timings amicably. With regards to payment, there have never been payment issues.”

She further describes that Balaji Telefilms has been like a home to her since she started her career with this production house.

Khyaati Keswani reminisces about her bond with Balaji Telefilms

In the same interview, she further talked about her experience of working in Balaji Telefilms when she was associated with the superhit Hindi drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Khyaati accepted that she feels comfortable with this production house since she started her career here. The actress added, “Even till now I have the same excitement as much as I did back then when I walked into the set of Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

Khyaati further shared her real-life experience after working in serials like Kum Kum Bhagya and KSBKBT. The actress insisted that she doesn’t crave screen time on the show. The Wo Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki actress said, “I would rather play a role for two months wherein the storyline revolves around it. I have done Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for seven years and Kumkum Bhagya for five years. I want to play roles which have substance. People still know more as Sejal from Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum Bhagya gave me friends for life! Both the shows are extremely close to me.”

Khyaati Keswani’s upcoming show

Khyaati Keswani will now be seen in her upcoming television drama, Chahenge Tumhe Itna. She has contributed several long years to the telly industry. While describing the storyline of her upcoming show she said, “Chahenge Tumhe Itna is a unique story with a social message. It is about a family who goes through extreme crises and how a mother, who cannot come out of her grief, is forced to stay with the girl because of which the entire façade took place.” The storylines seem to be based on a fresh and unique concept.

