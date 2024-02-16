Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1201: The episode starts with Sanjay saying to Yuvrraj that he needs to be patient. Yuvraj says to Sanjay that he, Arman, and the police can stand in front of him, but he will still manage to get to his baby, Abhira. He points a gun at Sanjay. The latter asks him what he is doing.

Arrman says to Abhira to have kulfi and the latter agrees. Dev says this time he doesn’t want Charu to steal information from her family’s firm. Charu says okay. His phone rings and he searches for it under the files. Charu passes the phone to him without looking at the screen. Dev excuses himself.

Aryan asks Ruhi to say it. Kiara says just ask once. Ruhi goes to Dadi, Vidya and Manisha. Dadi asks what permission these three need from her. Ruhi says not three, but the four of them are together, it's valentine's day tomorrow, and they want to throw a small party.

Dadi scolds them and says kids these days do not pray properly or celebrate any festivals, but want to go out to party. Ruhi says they want to celebrate it with Dadi and the party will be at home. Dadi gets surprised. Ruhi says valentine's day is for love, and family also shares love, so they can all celebrate together.

Abhira and Armaan come home. Abhira says there won’t be any party tomorrow. Ruhi mocks her and says she came up with the idea of a picnic during Madhav and Vidya’s anniversary, so they can all go for a picnic tomorrow. Abhira says it's Vasant Panchami, so they should keep Saraswati puja at home. She says it’s the house of lawyers and they should pray to Saraswati maa. Ruhi says Abhira is being selfish and she is acting in her own interest as she is still a student. They argue in front of everyone.

Ruhi says there’s no point arguing as Dadi will take the final call. They ask Dadi to decide. Dadi says she agrees with Abhira, they will keep Saraswati puja tomorrow. Manisha gets happy. The kids get sad. Dadi says it's not compulsory to attend the puja, those who want to party can do it.

Vidya and Manisha smile. Ruhi smiles and sees Armaan. Abhira holds Armaan’s arm. Ruhi stares at them.

Dev gets coffee for Charu and they sit together. Yuvraj sees the red colored powder and looks at his phone. It says the parcel has been delivered. Yuvrraj looks at Abhira’s picture and says the parcel has reached his baby. Abhira opens the box and wonders who has sent this for her.

She checks the box which has surprise written on it. She opens it and the red color falls over her face. Ruhi looks on and thinks she should help Abhira.

Yuvraj fills sindoor in Abhira’s maang in the pic. He says get ready to become mine, baby. He smiles. Abhira says if Armaan did this prank, she will not leave him. Ruhi goes away hearing this. Abhira says someone else might have done this as Arrman doesn’t have time for pranks.

Ruhi sees Arman with colors. She argues with him and says why she has sent the red color to Abhira. She says she always takes a stand for Abhira, does sweet things for her, so it’s not surprise that he surprised her on Valentine’s Day. He says that she has already come with the answer and there’s no point in Arman explaining it to her. He angrily leaves.

Sanjay says Abhira is right for the first time, they will do Saraswati puja as they need blessings. Manoj says he would never do any work that God's blessing becomes so urgent. Sanjay tells Manoj to come to the puja instead of partying and jokes on his age. Manisha says Manoj still looks so handsome. She says Sanjay should not come to the party as it’s Valentine’s day’s party and he doesn’t believe in love.

Manisha goes on to say that he will never bring Kajal didi to the party. Vidya stops her. Manisha says Sanjay can take Kajal to the party, she will be happy, but he won’t take her. Sanjay gets angry and says the love that he has in his heart is enough. He leaves.

Manoj asks her why she always talks so much. Manisha says Kajal stays scared of Sanjay, Madhav and Vidya have big problems, nobody knows when will Rohit come back, Armaan and Abhira have no tuning, Ruhi comes between them, this house needs love like theirs. Manoj says everything will get fine.

Abhira paints the idol. Armaan moves her hair and ties a clip. Abhira jokes and says she needs Arman for the puja the next day to ensure everything stays in place and she doesn’t offend Dadi. He goes to Ruhi. They say sorry to each other. He says everything will be fine. She says she knows that Arman will come to her party. He nods.

Its morning, Abhira takes the idol out. Armaan comes and helps her as she stumbles. She asks him to leave herr hand and he replies never. The two laught and shae a light moment carrying the idol. After placing the idol, the two share a fun banter where Abhira says how Arman is always helping RRuhi. Arman says unlike Abhira she thanks him. Ruhi overhears this.

Ruhi comes and fixes the idol. The two get into an argument as Ruhi informs her that the muhurat for aarti is at 7 pm, and everyone will be at the party at the time. Abhira says she will talk to Dadi and Arman goes to talk to his mom. Dadi says she can canel the party as the puja is more important. Abhira tries to convince her not to cancel the party.

When Abhirra returns she finds the idol broken. She gets upset and thinks Ruhi must have done this. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

