Actress Kishwer Merchant and actor Vishal Kotian, who gained fame for their roles in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, had a special reunion yesterday to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary. It was a delightful moment for fans as they witnessed the onscreen reunion of Urvashi and Birbal, and the actors shared some amazing pictures on social media. The fun evening was made even more enjoyable with the presence of actress Delnaaz Irani. Take a look at the pictures from their reunion below!

Kishwer Merchant and Vishal Kotian celebrate 10 years of Akbar Birbal

Yesterday evening, Kishwer Merchant took to social media to upload a series of photographs and clips from the reunion of Akbar Birbal. The first picture she posted shows her dressed up in a maxi dress with a long slit with the caption, “reunion of our show #akbarbirbal.” In the next picture, she posed with Delnaaz Irani and called her ‘favorite’.

The picture with Vishal Kotian is accompanied by the caption, “10 years of #akbarbirbal”. The actors showed 5 fingers each to resemble 10 years.

Check out the pictures from their reunion here:

In a video uploaded by Delnaz Irani, the team of Akbar Birbal is seen saying, “So, it’s 10 years of Akbar Birbal, and we want to say thank you, and we love you.” Another group picture shows Sumit Arora, Pawan Kumar Singh, and Kiku Sharda, with Kishwer, Delnaaz, and Vishal.

In the caption, they wrote the names of their characters. Vishal Kotian uploaded a picture with Kishwer that intrigued fans. He wrote in the caption, “Birbal and Urvashi. Big surprise coming for Akbar Birbal fans.” Now, fans are curios to know what’s in store for them.

In the show, Vishal was seen as Birbal, Kishwer as Urvashi – a dancer who was head-over-heels in love with Birbal, Delnaaz Irani as Rani Saheba, Kiku Sharda as Badhshah Akbar. The first episode aired in 2014 and the comedy show was a huge hit at that time. Given the popularity of the show, it went on to continue for five seasons.

Seeing the pictures, fans got nostalgic. One user wrote, "I am still watching Akbar Birbal show on YouTube channel nd still my fav show from 10 yrs." Another commented how they loved Kishwer in the show.

