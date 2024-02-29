Kishwer Merchant has left no stone unturned to prove her acting prowess in different genres. Be it her entertaining role in Akbar Birbal or participation in Bigg Boss 9, the actress is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world. The actress never fails to give her fans a peek into her life through her social media posts. Currently, she is mourning the death of her pet dog, who was really close to her heart.

Kishwer Merchant's pet dog passes away

Remembering her pet dog Pepsi, the Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal actress shared a series of pictures. The snaps give a glimpse of her delightful memories with Pepsi. Besides this, Kishwer Merchant penned a long note on how much she would miss her fur baby.

She mentioned, "Pepsi, I am smiling coz this is not the end, it's just the beginning of lots of chewies, chilly chicken, chicken popcorn, endless walks and runs on green grass and sharing all the love you had with the other doggies u meet there! But.. at the same time u going away like this has left a terrible void in all of us, when I left for the hospital yesterday I didn't know I was gonna see and meet u for the last time !!"

The Bigg Boss 9 fame added, "That last look u gave me, I can't explain but it was like communicating with u without any words or expression and still u said so much and I literally for the first time understood what u were saying! I will take care of @raishrutirai and I promise we will be happy and smiling coz we know u are watching us." Lastly, Kishwer Merchant expressed, "We will Celebrate You and the good life u had Pepsi and will continue to have up there Always in our hearts."

Have a look at her post:

Yuvika Chaudhary, Karan Wahi, and others react

Offering condolences to the actress on her dog' sad demise, Yuvika Chaudhary commented on the post, "Pet parents can understand the pain. RIP." Ridhima Pandit expressed, "So sorry." Suyyash Rai wrote, "Hamara pachu we miss u baby." Besides them, Falaq Naazz, Karan Wahi, and Prince Narula also reacted.

Look at the comments here:

