Known for her stint on Kundali Bhagya, Twinkle Vasisht is now married. She got hitched to Harsh Tuli in the presence of her close friends and family. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur and prove the saying 'made truly for each other.' Marking the beginning of a new chapter, Twinkle shared a heartwarming note and expressed her admiration and love for beau Harsh.

Twinkle Vasisht and Harsh Tuli's wedding

Twinkle got married on 12 March 2024 in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Udaipur. The actress opted for a heavy embroidered red lehenga for her big day and radiated royal elegance. Harsh complemented her in a white sherwani, which he paired with a matching turban. Announcing her wedding, the Kundali Bhagya fame dropped a snapshot that shows the actress and her husband sharing a sweet kiss.

Celebrating the new beginning and expressing delight over marrying the love of her life, Twinkle Vasisht wrote, "Finally MRS. HARSH TULI.....we made it 12/03/202s After enduring heartaches , breakups, countless ups and downs, and the skepticism of others, we stand here today as a testament to the power of love's resilience. Through every trial and tribulation, we chose each other, time and time again, proving that our bond is unbreakable."

"Our journey was not easy, but it taught us the true meaning of commitment, patience, and unwavering faith in each other. Today, as we celebrate our union, we reflect on the challenges we've overcome and the love that has triumphed against all odds. Our story is a reminder that love knows no boundaries and that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible. Here's to us, defying the skeptics and building a love that will withstand the test of time. I LOVE YOU! @harsh_tags, " she added.

Have a look at her post:

Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and others congratulate

Sending in best wishes to Twinkle Vasisht for the new chapter of her life, Dheeraj Dhoopar commented, "Super super congratulations to both of you ! Lots of love n hugs (heart emojis)." Shraddha Arya reacted, "Yayyyy!!!! So Much Love to Both Of You! Bigggg Congratulations!!!" Paras Kalnawat wrote, "Congratulationssss Twinkleeeeee wishing the best for you two." Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava also congratulated the newlywed couple and commented, "Bebe so happy for u finalyyy turu lubbb winsss congrats guys." Other actors to pour in sweet wishes in the comment box include Pooja Gor, Anjum Fakih, and Nyra Banerjee.

Look at some of the comments here:

Twinkle Vasisht's emotional note for her dog

Besides sharing her wedding picture on social media, Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht penned an emotional note for her pet dog. Captioning a video wherein the actress can be seen sharing heartfelt moments with her pet dog, Twinkle wrote, "This is the moment i couldnt hold my tears...because i had never seen my child my baby sooo expressive and sad like he knew whats happening...he was around me all the time and never let go of me even for a minute my son my baby my lil one my @yobudddyyyy."

She further expressed, "mumma loves you always will and you are my first baby.....they see and know everything, he was looking at me and then looking at others asking why? And what?...i love you forever."

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, Twinkle Vasisht played the role of Kritika Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. She is not currently seen in the show.

