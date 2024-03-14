Udaariyaan, premiered in 2021, has been audiences' favorite show and gained immense love from the viewers. Starring Aditi Bhagat and Anurag Chahal in lead roles, the daily soap is all set to take an exciting leap of six years. The show which has a huge fan base for its exciting plot takes a pivotal turn in the lives of Aasmaa (played by Aditi Bhagat) and Armaan (played by Anurag Chahal).

Aasmaa gives birth to twins Meher and Qudrat, setting the stage for a tumultuous series of circumstances. In a dramatic twist, Qudrat has been kidnapped and submerged in a river, by Alia (played by Alisha Parveen). However, Armaan emerges as the hero of the moment, bravely rescuing Meher from the clutches of danger and becoming her adoptive father.

What will happen after a six-year leap in Udaariyaan?

Following the six-year leap, Meher and Qudrat, find themselves enrolled in the same school, where destiny intertwines their paths, leading to an unlikely friendship. As the storyline unfolds, the dynamics between Aasmaa, Armaan, and their daughters take center stage, promising a tapestry of emotions and revelations.

Anuraj Chahal shares excitement about the leap:

Talking about the leap, Anuraj Chahal says, “Udaariyaan has received immense love from the viewers, and I feel extremely blessed to be a part of this show. As we embark on this new journey post-leap, I am genuinely excited for our fans to witness the unfolding storyline. I hope the viewers continue to shower their support.”

Aditi Bhagat talks about her experience:

Aditi Bhagat adds, “Being a part of Udaariyaan and shooting in Chandigarh has been an incredible journey. The six-year leap feels like a new beginning, bringing significant changes in the lives of Aasmaa and Armaan. The sets come alive with the kids ensuring there's a lot of fun happening off camera. The team has been working very hard to give the audience a new flavor that keeps them entertained. I hope our viewers enjoy watching us as much as they have been and continue to shower their love!”

Speaking about Udaariyaan, the show earlier featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and a few more in pivotal roles.

