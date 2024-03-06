Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura to join Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

Manit Joura, a well-known actor from the long-running Hindi drama Kundali Bhagya, formerly portrayed the character of Rishabh Luthra throughout his seven-year association with the show. Recently, he decided to bid farewell and make his exit from Kundali Bhagya. We've just learned that the actor, who took a short break to be with his wife and family, has already secured a new project. He has been finalized to play the parallel lead in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

Manit's next project - Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

Manit will be introduced shortly after the show takes a time leap. According to a source linked to the show, "We are finalizing the details of the upcoming track, and Manit will start shooting with us soon. After the time leap, he will be paired with Neeharika Roy, the female protagonist of the show. His entry will bring an expected twist to the story.”

Manit reflects on leaving Kundali Bhagya

The 36-year-old actor was firm in his decision to leave the show but admitted it was emotionally challenging. Over these seven years, Manit has nurtured "Kundali Bhagya" like his own child, and saying goodbye was difficult. In a previous chat, he said, “Goodbyes are difficult, especially when you have spent seven years with people on a set like a family. I feel the pinch every time I scroll through pictures and come across my images from the show. I am what I am because of Rishabh Luthra.”

Furthermore, he acknowledges the show for shaping his identity in the industry. The actor emphasizes the importance of recognizing the right moment to depart while maintaining love and respect. He admits that he will always have a special place in his heart for the show. Addressing the forthcoming challenges post his exit, he expresses the difficulty both the audience and he will face in accepting him in a role other than Rishabh Luthra.

About Manit Joura:

Manit Joura is known for his roles in Karol Bagh and Kundali Bhagya. He also played a small role in the Bollywood film Band Baaja Baarat and featured in a cameo in the hit series Naagin 6.

