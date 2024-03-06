Shark Tank India 3 Promo: THESE three brands to make interesting pitches seeking investment; Watch

Shark Tank India Season 3 is making waves with its captivating episodes, providing entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their ideas and secure funding. A new promo shared on the show's social media channels offers a glimpse of the upcoming pitches, heightening anticipation among viewers eager to witness groundbreaking ideas and business deals unfold in real-time.

Three diverse Brands take center stage

The promo, shared across the show's official social media channels, introduces three diverse brands – Vobble, Bacca Bucci, and BeUNatural, each ready to impress the panel of sharks with their unique propositions.

Vobble, a kids' audio platform, caught the attention of the judges with its pitch. Namita Thapar praised the design, exclaiming, "Oh, I love the design, very fun." Vineeta Singh commended the high-quality content, stating, "I've heard Alice in Wonderland, very high quality."

BeUNatural, a salon service provider, shocked the judges by offering waxing, full arms, and underarms services at a mere Rs 49. Vineeta Singh praised the founder, saying, "As a founder, you're a phenomenon; you understand business."

Insights and Challenges for footwear brand

The fast fashion footwear brand, Bacca Bucci, aimed to captivate the sharks with its objective of creating a fancy and subconscious name. Aman Gupta appreciated the comfort and quality of the shoes, while Deepinder Goyal highlighted concerns about branding consistency, giving the design language a low score.

Anupam encouraged transparency, urging the founder to reveal sales numbers. Bacca Bucci claimed sales of 47 crores in the last financial year and set an ambitious target of 75 to 80 crores for the current year, boasting a consistent growth rate of 55 to 60 percent.

The promo concluded with Namita Thapar making an enticing offer to one of the three brands, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

The caption accompanying the promo reads, "Three different brands are in line with one single mission in mind! Stay tuned to know who amongst #BaccaBucci, #Vobble, and #BeUNatural takes home that coveted deal! Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV." Business enthusiasts can expect nothing short of excitement and entrepreneurial brilliance in the upcoming episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3.

