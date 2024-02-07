Love or Friendship? Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva respond to dating rumors

Actors Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva were seen as contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan. The growing closeness between Avinash and Falaq became a hot topic both within and outside the house. In a recent interview, the duo delved into their connection and addressed the impact of their past on their current dynamic.

Addressing relationship speculations

When asked about their relationship, Avinash replied, "I can't outright deny or confirm it because it's not that simple. I won't completely agree either, as it's not that straightforward."

He further explain, "Our connection began in Bigg Boss, and it's evolving. While I won't deny it, I personally hesitate to label it as a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship."


Falaq's take on their relationship

Falaq Naaz chimed in, stating that their bond goes beyond friendship and is a step behind a certain relationship everyone is curious about. The interview explored the reasons behind this situation, attributing it to past relationships and insecurities.

Avinash emphasized, “I am grateful for the maturity within me; understanding resides in me. It is crucial for us to be on the same page; maintaining alignment is highly important. This dialogue might occasionally be bothersome when I inquire whether we share similar thoughts, as my habitual line is to ask if our perspectives align.” 

After the show ends, many housemates often hang out with each other and set major friendship goals. Amidst all, Avinash recently met Pooja and Falaq in the city.

Ultimately, the duo neither confirmed nor denied the nature of their relationship. Despite their connection forming on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev have maintained a friendship beyond the show.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Speaking of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the JioCinema-streamed show featured contestants like Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and others. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner, making history as the first wild card to win the Salman Khan-hosted show.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek confirms news of Arti Singh’s wedding; says ‘Govinda mama will be the first to receive card’

Credits: Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel
