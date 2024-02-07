Krushna Abhishek confirms news of Arti Singh’s wedding; says ‘Govinda mama will be the first to receive card’

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek is preparing for the comeback of his renowned show, OMG! Yeh Mera India, for its 10th season. The actor recently inaugurated the show at an event held on a yacht.

Confirmation of Arti's wedding

During the show's launch, ETimes TV asked the actor about his sister Arti Singh's upcoming wedding. Famous for his role in The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor confirmed Arti's wedding and revealed that his uncle, Govinda, will be the first to receive the wedding invitation. Addressing Arti's wedding plans, Krushna expressed, "I simply hope Arti realizes not to overspend on the wedding (laughs). As of now, we haven't made an official announcement regarding the wedding.”

According to a report, the actress is considering two months, April and May, and will choose the month based on the availability of her preferred venue for the wedding. She is currently searching for suitable venues in Mumbai for the celebrations and has opted against having a destination wedding.

Govinda's presence at the wedding

When asked if Govinda will attend the wedding, he mentioned, “Arre sabse pehla invite unko he jaayega kya baat kar rahe ho… he’s my mama, we have had a few disagreements that are a separate issue but the first wedding card will go to him and he will definitely attend the wedding. (Of course, the first invitation will go to him. What are you talking about? He's my uncle. While we may have had some disagreements, which is a separate matter, he will receive the initial wedding card)."

“Every family has disagreements and they are our elders and we are always sorry if we make mistakes. He will definitely be there for Arti. My Maami is the main person, she is the real Bigg Boss of our family,” he concluded. Krushna and Bollywood superstar Govinda experienced a falling out several years ago. Since then, the families have not been in communication. Nevertheless, Krushna is optimistic that Govinda and Sunita will attend the wedding.

OMG! Yeh Mera India, one of India’s longest-running factual entertainment series that presents exceptional talent and inspiring stories about individuals and their creations, returns to television screens with a new season.

