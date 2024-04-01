Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Teaser OUT: Ektaa Kapoor-backed film touches bolder concepts set in digital era

Nearly after 14 years, Ektaa R Kapoor announced Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the sequel to the 2010-released, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Ever since its announcement, the film has managed to generate significant buzz. Last evening, the director of the film, Dibakar Banerjee also issued a warning stating the film will touch upon a bold topic. Now, igniting much more excitement amongst fans, a while back, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which stands true to the director’s warning.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 teaser is out now

On April 1, a while back, the makers of the long-anticipated Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 dropped the teaser of the film. Clocking at 2 mins 13 seconds, the teaser introduces the subject of the film and delves into three parallel stories set in the modern age of the internet, facing the consequences of love and betrayal.

The unabashed gripping and bold subjects have been touched upon with spoofs made out of popular reality shows. The movie highlighting the actual reality behind these shows is sure to leave audiences all the more entertained.

The update about the teaser release was shared by the team, on social media, in a collaborative joint post. “Easy to Swallow, Hard to Resist….LSD2 ka pehla Dose,” reads the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Warning by the makers ahead of teaser release

It is worth mentioning that ahead of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser release, director Dibakar Banerjee also issued a clear disclaimer asserting that the sequel of Love Sex Aur Dhokha will be even bolder and warrants personal discretion.

The disclaimer said, “This is a warning about the content of our next video for LSD2. While it will take a stark look at today’s generation, unfortunately, to keep the film's authenticity intact, some shots might shock and revolt audiences. LSD 2 will be dark and delicious! Like every uncomfortable truth, it’s a bitter pill to swallow! LSD2 ka pehla dose, aa raha hain 1st April ko, and it’s NOT a joke!”

Take a look:

The teaser features Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Anu Malik, and Swastika Mukherjee among others as a part of the film. Backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film will be released on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda thanks Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for attending Swatantrya Veer Savarkar special screening