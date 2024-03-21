Uorfi Javed is one of the trending names in the entertainment world, who is known for her unique and eyeball-grabbing fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle and she often gives her followers a glimpse of her whereabouts. Recently, the actress was on cloud nine as she had a fan moment.

Uorfi Javed meets Shah Rukh Khan

Uorfi Javed took to her social media handle recently and dropped a picture with her favorite superstar. She shared a picture on her Instagram story as she met Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan. Uorfi dropped a selfie with the superstar and added a black-and-white filter. While King Khan, looks dapper in a white shirt, Uorfi is sporting a casual look. This selfie is clicked by Shah Rukh as Uorfi poses behind. Sharing this photo on her Instagram story, Uorfi wrote, "Met my favourite."

Take a look at Uorfi Javed and Shah Rukh Khan's PIC here-

This meetup has definitely left us stunned and we can't stop wondering if there's more to their meeting. Did they collaborate on a new project? Or Did they meet at an event? Well, this picture will surely create a buzz among fans and raise speculations.

Read about Uorfi Javed's career here-

Uorfi Javed has been a part of the industry for a long time and gained a fan following over the years. She was a part of several shows like Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and more. However, Uorfi gained the limelight because of her stint in Salman Khan hosted the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 1 where she wore a dress made out of a garbage bag. She was a part of the show for a brief period but grabbed headlines for her vocal persona and out-of-the-box outfits.

But what made Uorfi Javed a well-known name in the showbiz world was her distinctive fashion sense. From trying outfits made from 'best out of waste' to choosing clothes made out of objects, Uorfi often grabbed attention for her outstanding fashion statement. At present, she has a massive and dedicated 4.5 million followers on her Instagram handle, and her pictures and reels often receive immense love.

